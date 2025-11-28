Banks can't force customers to use digital channels for services: RBI

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) on Friday issued its final instructions on digital banking channels, stating that banks must obtain explicit consent from customers before providing digital banking services, and they cannot make it mandatory for customers to opt for any digital banking channel in order to avail other facilities, such as debit cards. “While it may be more convenient for the customer to opt for some services together (for example, virtual access to card controls), the choice to apply for digital banking facilities shall lie solely with the customer,” the RBI said. What customer information can banks still collect?

However, banks can continue to obtain and record customers’ mobile numbers to send transaction alerts and meet KYC requirements at the time of account opening. What risk controls can banks deploy under the new norms? Additionally, the central bank has allowed banks to put in place appropriate risk mitigation measures in line with their internal policies — such as transaction limits (per transaction, daily, weekly, monthly), transaction velocity limits and fraud checks — based on their risk perception. RBI has also mandated that banks implement risk-based transaction monitoring and surveillance mechanisms. “Study of customer transaction behaviour patterns and monitoring unusual transactions or obtaining prior confirmation from customers for outlier transactions may be incorporated in the systems in accordance with the fraud risk management policy of the bank,” it said.

What constitutes digital banking channels under the guidelines? Digital banking channels refer to services offered by banks through websites (internet banking), mobile phones (mobile banking) or other electronic platforms that allow customers to carry out financial and banking transactions with a high level of automation and seamless service. What additional requirements apply to mobile banking and third-party products? The central bank has further mandated that banks offering mobile banking services ensure that customers across all mobile network operators can access the service, meaning it must be network-independent. “Third-party products and services, including those of promoter groups or bank group entities (subsidiaries/joint ventures/associates), shall not be displayed on banks’ digital banking channels except as specifically permitted by the Reserve Bank,” the RBI said.