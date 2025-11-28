RBI imposes ₹91 lakh penalty on HDFC Bank for violation of norms

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday imposed a Rs 91 lakh penalty on HDFC Bank for violation of norms related to Know Your Customer (KYC), interest rate and outsourcing compliance.

RBI had conducted Statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation (ISE 2024) of the bank with reference to the lender’s financial position as on March 31, 2024.

RBI said, “Based on supervisory findings, non-compliance with the provisions of the BR Act, RBI directions and related correspondence in that regard, a notice was issued to the bank by the RBI advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for its failure to comply with the said provisions of the BR Act and RBI directions.”