HDFC's exit creates an opportunity for wholesale NBFCs in debt market

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Ltd which ceased to exist from 1 July following the merger with HDFC Bank, has created an opportunity for the wholesale lending focussed non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) to tap the corporate bond market.

Because HDFC was a major player in that market, it often crowded out other players with its large borrowing requirement.



Between July 1, and July 13, NBFCs raised around Rs 12,251 crore through debt issuances, according to Prime Database. Most deals were executed in the second week of the month.

Market participants said that the appetite of wholesale NBFCs will gradually improve, leading to an increase in their issuance size. They said that while interest rates are not expected to come down in the near future, wholesale NBFCs, which previously struggled to raise funds, will use the opportunity now.



"The rates are not expected to come down any time soon, but the wholesale NBFCs which were not able to raise funds earlier might come to the market now,” Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, bond market veteran and founder of Rockfort Fincap said. “In terms of quantum, the appetite of higher rated NBFCs might improve going forward and lower credit rated NBFCs will continue to look for opportunities”.

HDFC raised a substantial amount of funds through multiple bond issuances in the 2022-23 fiscal year and in the current year, leaving limited opportunities for investors to invest in other non-bank lenders' securities.



The mortgage financier raised Rs.78, 414 crore through 11 bond issuances in 2022-23 and Rs 42,427 crore through six bonds this financial year ahead of the merger, as per data by National Securities Depository Ltd. In 2023, HDFC raised Rs. 74,062 crore in the debt market, according to Prime Database.

“The bonds of HDFC will be traded as NBFC bonds, the reason why people may not have much appetite for NBFCs,” an analyst at a brokerage firm said. “But when HDFC Ltd's bonds mature gradually, then there will be an appetite for NBFCs.”



Historically, NBFCs have found it challenging to borrow significant amounts through bond issuances, making them more reliant on bank loans. It was widely anticipated that after HDFC's exit, especially wholesale NBFCs, would actively seek funds in the market. Due to robust credit growth and the need to refinance previous debt, NBFCs may have to offer higher rates to raise funds.

As the cost of borrowing rises, the spread between AAA rated NBFCs and AA+ rated NBFCs continues to widen, with investors showing a preference for higher-rated bonds. "The AAA rated bonds are more liquid; they can be easily traded when there is a scenario like a rate cut,” a dealer at a state-owned bank said. “ Whereas, the AA+ rated bonds are less liquid and are supposed to be held on to, which is why people will continue to go for AAA rated bonds."