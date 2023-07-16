Home / Industry / Banking / HDFC's exit creates an opportunity for wholesale NBFCs in debt market

HDFC's exit creates an opportunity for wholesale NBFCs in debt market

13 NBFCs raised Rs 12,551 crore in July so far

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2023 | 11:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Ltd which ceased to exist from 1 July following the merger with HDFC Bank, has created an opportunity for the wholesale lending focussed non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) to tap the corporate bond market.

Because HDFC was a major player in that market, it often crowded out other players with its large borrowing requirement.

Between July 1, and July 13, NBFCs raised around Rs 12,251 crore through debt issuances, according to Prime Database. Most deals were executed in the second week of the month.

Market participants said that the appetite of wholesale NBFCs will gradually improve, leading to an increase in their issuance size. They said that while interest rates are not expected to come down in the near future, wholesale NBFCs, which previously struggled to raise funds, will use the opportunity now.

"The rates are not expected to come down any time soon, but the wholesale NBFCs which were not able to raise funds earlier might come to the market now,” Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, bond market veteran and founder of Rockfort Fincap said. “In terms of quantum, the appetite of higher rated NBFCs might improve going forward and lower credit rated NBFCs will continue to look for opportunities”.

HDFC raised a substantial amount of funds through multiple bond issuances in the 2022-23 fiscal year and in the current year, leaving limited opportunities for investors to invest in other non-bank lenders' securities.

The mortgage financier raised Rs.78, 414 crore through 11 bond issuances in 2022-23 and Rs 42,427 crore through six bonds this financial year ahead of the merger, as per data by National Securities Depository Ltd. In 2023, HDFC raised Rs. 74,062 crore in the debt market, according to Prime Database.

“The bonds of HDFC will be traded as NBFC bonds, the reason why people may not have much appetite for NBFCs,” an analyst at a brokerage firm said. “But when HDFC Ltd's bonds mature gradually, then there will be an appetite for NBFCs.”

Historically, NBFCs have found it challenging to borrow significant amounts through bond issuances, making them more reliant on bank loans. It was widely anticipated that after HDFC's exit, especially wholesale NBFCs, would actively seek funds in the market. Due to robust credit growth and the need to refinance previous debt, NBFCs may have to offer higher rates to raise funds.

As the cost of borrowing rises, the spread between AAA rated NBFCs and AA+ rated NBFCs continues to widen, with investors showing a preference for higher-rated bonds. "The AAA rated bonds are more liquid; they can be easily traded when there is a scenario like a rate cut,” a dealer at a state-owned bank said. “ Whereas, the AA+ rated bonds are less liquid and are supposed to be held on to, which is why people will continue to go for AAA rated bonds."

“While NBFCs have always been present in the market, this situation presents a favorable opportunity for wholesale NBFCs, as HDFC was a wholesale NBFC. In this month so far, approximately 7-8 NBFCs entered the market to raise funds,” he said.

According to the data by NSDL, the difference in the yields on 10-year bonds issued by AAA rated Aditya Birla Finance and AA+ rated Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co expanded to 122 basis points in June. This represents a significant increase from the 87-90 basis points spread during the same time last year, suggesting a growing perception of higher risk associated with AA+ rated bonds. 

Also Read

HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth

HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions

Alive and kicking: What common thread links the new-age NBFCs?

In HDFC Bank integration process, 70% of HDFC top executives to retire

India1 Payments to expand white-label ATM network to 20,000 units in 3 yrs

Banks park Rs 59,875 cr against notified amount in RBI's VRRR auction

Credit grows by 16.22% YoY and bank deposits 12.96%, shows RBI data

State Bank of India raises Rs 3,101 crore through AT1 bond at 8.1%

In a first, credit card spend crosses Rs 1.4 trillion-mark in May: RBI data

Topics :HDFC groupNBFCsHDFC Bank

First Published: Jul 16 2023 | 11:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story