IBA to set up committee to review BC payouts, fixed remuneration on cards

“The BCs can also be instruments for promoting banking products and services and financial literacy, providing guidance and support for grievance redressal. So, the BC model may need some degree of reimagining after an important role played over two decades. It continues to be relevant,” he said.
“The BC model, thoughtfully designed by the RBI, proved outreach works. For Viksit Bharat, we must reimagine BCs as interoperable digital public infrastructure: empowering providers to access the next 90 per cent. Artificial intelligence-enabled, first-mile touchpoints can deliver unbiased financial inclusion at scale, ensuring efficiency, viability and true nationwide access,” said Anand Kumar Bajaj, founder, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), PayNearby.