IBA to set up committee to review BC payouts, fixed remuneration on cards

Suggestions made by the C S Setty sub-committee on BC-related issues in September 2021 are also expected to be back in play. An all-India survey conducted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on BCs during January-March 2024 observed that the ecosystem was marred by a significant proportion of inactive BCs. Their distribution was skewed in many places because BCs tend to concentrate around market centres or bank branches. This compromises the need for equitable access and causes a lack of access in remote areas. Insufficient and untimely remuneration was observed as a major reason for inactivity, service apathy and certain unscrupulous practices among BCs. The lack of a fixed component of remuneration as a constraint was highlighted by several BCs during the survey.