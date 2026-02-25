Yes Bank forex cards hit by $280,000 fraud; 5,000 customers impacted

Around 5,000 customers of Yes Bank ’s multi-currency prepaid forex card, issued in partnership with BookMyForex, were hit by a spate of fraudulent transactions in the early hours of February 24, 2026, and transactions worth $280,000 were approved during the incident, the bank said on Wednesday.

The bank, however, managed to decline 688 unauthorised transaction attempts, safeguarding roughly $100,000, it said.

“The bank is working with the card network to raise chargeback to ensure that the impacted customers do not face any financial loss,” it said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The bank said the fraudulent transactions were carried out on 15 merchants based in a Latin American country in the early hours of February 24, 2026, between 3:30 am and 8:30 am (IST).