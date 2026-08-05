RBI plans to introduce polymer banknotes from FY28, says Malhotra

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is planning to introduce polymer banknotes into circulation from the next financial year (FY28), subject to successful field trials and operational assessment, Governor Sanjay Malhotra said at the post-monetary policy press conference.

The central bank has initiated the tendering process for procuring polymer substrate and will test the notes under Indian climatic and usage conditions before deciding on a wider rollout.

"We are still at a pilot stage. We will test and check how they perform in Indian conditions, climate, and other infrastructure we have put in place. It is only thereafter that we will see if we need to further scale it up as it is or with changes," Malhotra said.

"We are targeting that they are in circulation, if everything goes as planned, at the beginning of the next financial year," he added. The Governor said polymer notes are being introduced with two key objectives. First, they have a much longer lifespan than paper currency, making them suitable for lower-denomination notes that witness high circulation and wear and tear. Polymer notes have been in circulation in several countries for more than 30 years and typically last three to four times longer than paper notes, he said. Second, the introduction of polymer notes will expand the RBI's currency printing capacity as the economy's cash requirements increase.

"It will also expand our capacity as the needs of the economy increase. We will test and check how it performs in the Indian climate and conditions and then see whether we need to scale it as such or with changes," he said. Last month, the government approved the RBI's proposal to introduce polymer banknotes in the ₹10 and ₹20 denominations. In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the RBI had proposed issuing one billion pieces each of ₹10 and ₹20 polymer notes for field trials. He added that the regular issuance of polymer banknotes in these denominations would begin after the successful completion of the trials.

The government has clarified that there is no proposal to replace paper currency entirely. Polymer notes, if introduced after successful field trials, will circulate alongside existing paper banknotes. Malhotra said the RBI has floated a tender for the procurement of the polymer substrate on which the notes will be printed. The notes will undergo multiple stages of testing, including security clearance, before being introduced. Details of the security features will be disclosed at the appropriate time, he said. The RBI has maintained that polymer banknotes are more durable than conventional paper notes and could help reduce replacement costs, particularly for lower-denomination notes that deteriorate quickly due to frequent handling. They also allow the incorporation of advanced security features, including transparent windows and enhanced anti-counterfeiting elements.