Ireda reports 27% rise in loan sanctions in FY25 to Rs 47,453 crore

Loan disbursements rose 20 per cent to Rs 30,168 crore from Rs 25,089 crore in 2023-24, as per the provisional data shared by the company

IREDA
Ireda is a non-banking financial institution under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. | Source: Company website
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 8:50 PM IST
State-owned Ireda on Monday reported a 27 per cent year-on-year rise in loan sanctions to Rs 47,453 crore in 2024-25.

It had sanctioned loans worth Rs 37,354 crore in the previous year, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (Ireda) said in a statement.

Loan disbursements rose 20 per cent to Rs 30,168 crore from Rs 25,089 crore in 2023-24, as per the provisional data shared by the company.

The outstanding loan book also expanded 28 per cent to reach Rs 76,250 crore as of March 31, 2025, up from Rs 59,698 crore in the previous year.

Ireda CMD Pradip Kumar Das said, "Our consistent growth in loan sanctions, disbursements, and loan book reflects our strong dedication to financing renewable energy projects. We remain committed to supporting India's clean energy transition through innovative and accessible financing solutions."  Ireda is a non-banking financial institution under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :IREDArenewable energy

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

