Japan's Mizuho Bank acquires 15% in Credit Saison India for Rs 1,200 cr

Digital non-banking finance company Credit Saison (CS) India on Tuesday said Japan's Mizuho Bank has acquired 15 per cent stake in it for Rs 1,200 crore

Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Digital non-banking finance company Credit Saison (CS) India on Tuesday said Japan's Mizuho Bank has acquired 15 per cent stake in it for Rs 1,200 crore.

This is Credit Saison's first investment from an external investor, a statement from CS India said.

This strategic investment will enable CS India to continue its journey towards becoming a well-diversified, resilient lending franchise with a focus on growth and profitability, the statement added.

CS India received its (Non-banking Finance Company) NBFC licence in September 2019 from the RBI and focussed initial operations in wholesale lending and tech-integrated partnerships with other NBFCs and fintechs.

Later, it expanded into retail lending through partnerships.

Currently, it has 1.2 million active loans worth over Rs 10,000 crore, Presha Paragash, chief executive of CS India said.

Mizuho Bank is the retail and corporate banking unit of Mizuho Financial Group while CS India is the domestic arm of Saison International, one of Japan's largest lenders.

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

