The National Housing Bank (NHB) is considering approaching the Department of Financial Services (DFS) to seek a separate classification for affordable housing loans in Tier II and III cities, proposing that loans up to ₹15 lakh be included in that category, said Sanjay Shukla, managing director, NHB, on Thursday.

He said housing affordability varies depending on the location and questioned whether the ₹25 lakh benchmark was appropriate across different cities.

Speaking at the CII Financing Summit, Shukla said, "Whether twenty-five lakh is sacrosanct figure because what is there in Mumbai may not be right for Bhusawal, may not be right for Aurangabad. So again we have approached with DFS and we want some classification further. Like in tier two, tier three cities, loan up to fifteen lakh should be classified as an affordable housing loan."

He also said NHB is working to deepen the residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) market to help housing finance companies diversify funding sources and reduce dependence on bank borrowings. The NHB-backed RMBS development company has completed two transactions, while a third transaction is underway and is expected to be completed within a month, with the institution targeting another 20 such transactions over the next year. Housing loans are typically long-term products of 15-20 years, while housing finance companies and non-banking financial companies largely depend on bank funding with tenures of five to seven years. Securitisation can help address this asset-liability mismatch, Shukla said.

He said NHB had disbursed ₹66,000 crore under the Affordable Housing Fund, supporting 6.2 lakh dwelling units. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0, NHB has signed agreements with 254 institutions and sanctioned nearly ₹438 crore for 1.1 lakh beneficiaries, he said. Earlier, under the PMAY-Urban Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS), NHB disbursed ₹49,000 crore, benefiting 21 lakh beneficiaries. He urged stakeholders to focus on three priorities to expand affordable housing finance and also said that lenders should extend credit to underserved borrowers, particularly those with informal incomes, by combining co-lending, refinancing and interest subsidies rather than treating them as separate initiatives.