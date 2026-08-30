Private bank CEO exits put board-management relationship under lens

At ICICI Bank, the second-largest private bank, MD & CEO Sandeep Bakhshi decided to seek a shorter reappointment of two years, compared with the three years that is the normal practice. The RBI has approved Bakhshi’s reappointment.

“Re-appointment of CEOs is ideally a routine governance process, but when it becomes prolonged and highly public, it can place significant pressure on CEOs, management teams, shareholders and investors. Various instances of CEOs not seeking another term are due to different reasons, including regulatory constraints, strategic disagreements or prolonged uncertainty — not necessarily because of fundamental board-management misalignment. In fact, constructive disagreement between a strong board and management is considered essential for sound governance,” said Vivek Iyer, partner, financial services at Grant Thornton Bharat.