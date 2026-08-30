Buzzing :

Weekly Economy WrapWeather ForecastNepal Flood VictimsUS CPT RulesNepal Rejects Foreign RescueCredit Card spending JulyIndia state fiscal healthPriority Jewels IPONepal flash floods
Home / Industry / Banking / Private bank CEO exits put board-management relationship under lens

Private bank CEO exits put board-management relationship under lens

Differences between boards and management over priorities and strategy are prompting some private bank CEOs to opt out, raising concerns over leadership continuity

Private banks' net profit grew 26.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ~48,982 crore in the first quarter ended June 2024 (Q1FY25) owing to healthy growth in credit and other income.
premium
Representative image
Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2026 | 9:15 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Differences between the board and management of private-sector banks over priorities and strategy are being cited as one of the reasons several chief executives are choosing not to seek reappointment or are opting for shorter terms, according to experts. This has raised concerns over leadership continuity and lenders’ ability to pursue long-term transformation.
 
On Saturday, HDFC Bank informed that its Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) Sashidhar Jagdishan was not looking to seek a third term after his tenure ends on October 26, 2026.
 
Earlier this year, South Indian Bank’s MD & CEO P R Seshadri decided not to seek reappointment. Ashok Vaswani, MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, also said he would not seek reappointment after his current term ends on December 31, 2026.
 
According to experts, while the circumstances differ from one bank to another, the succession question is becoming increasingly important as lenders navigate rapid changes in technology, customer behaviour, risk management and competition. They said the concern goes beyond the performance of individual CEOs and points to weaknesses in governance and board competence.
 
“Recent decisions by CEOs not to seek re-appointment in the BFSI sector reflect multiple factors at play, right from individual context to a growing gap between traditional leadership models and boards’ expectations,” Aditya Mishra, MD & CEO, CIEL HR, said.
 
“There is mis-alignment in strategic thinking of the board and management. As the business environment and customer behaviour evolve rapidly, boards are increasingly looking for leaders who can bring new ideas and challenge legacy approaches. This could also lead to greater movement of talent across industries,” Mishra added.
 
At ICICI Bank, the second-largest private bank, MD & CEO Sandeep Bakhshi decided to seek a shorter reappointment of two years, compared with the three years that is the normal practice. The RBI has approved Bakhshi’s reappointment.
 
“Re-appointment of CEOs is ideally a routine governance process, but when it becomes prolonged and highly public, it can place significant pressure on CEOs, management teams, shareholders and investors. Various instances of CEOs not seeking another term are due to different reasons, including regulatory constraints, strategic disagreements or prolonged uncertainty — not necessarily because of fundamental board-management misalignment. In fact, constructive disagreement between a strong board and management is considered essential for sound governance,” said Vivek Iyer, partner, financial services at Grant Thornton Bharat.
 
He also said the larger concern is the uncertainty created when CEO appointments remain unresolved. “The RBI should also reconsider the existing CEO appointment and reappointment framework, with greater emphasis on predictable tenures, leadership continuity and timely decisions. Also going forward, there is a lack of talent in private-sector banks for seasoned CEO positions and might take nearly seven years for the vacuum to fill.”
 
The concern is particularly relevant for older private-sector banks, where boards may sometimes remain focused on near-term cost control instead of supporting investments required for growth, technology and organisational transformation. Weak board oversight, excessive concentration in certain businesses and an inability to balance growth with asset quality can leave lenders vulnerable when conditions deteriorate.
 
“Some of the CEOs in banks are not seeking re-appointment because of difference in alignment of priorities between board and CEO, lack of sufficient incentives and support for long-term transformation rather than difficulties in running the business. The implication is that capable leaders may choose to walk away, leaving banks with weaker succession, stalled transformation and, ultimately, destruction of shareholder and stakeholder value,” said a financial services expert.
 
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Bank to add 100 branches, increase headcount by 2,500 in FY27

Premium

Recovery for lenders from personal guarantors picks up: IBBI data

Premium

NBFC body urges RBI to ease proposed curbs on revolving credit products

Premium

FSAT idea returns as debate grows over RBI penalties, regulatory overlap

Premium

July per-credit card spending slips 2.4% Y-o-Y, issuances outpace transaction

Topics :Private banksHDFC BankSouth Indian Bank

First Published: Aug 30 2026 | 9:14 PM IST

Next Story