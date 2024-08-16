PSBs target healthcare, housing to boost deposits with new lucrative deals

Public sector banks (PSBs) are now venturing into less explored sectors such as healthcare and housing societies and are planning to offer more lucrative deals with salaried accounts and women’s accounts to increase deposit growth.

Business Standard spoke to four senior bankers from state-owned banks who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“To enhance deposits, we have started exploring sectors like healthcare and housing societies, which were previously unexplored, to boost deposit growth. Many banks, including ours, have introduced fixed deposit (FD) schemes such as the 444-day FD with attractive rates, which are helping us increase deposits,” said the first senior bank official.



Addressing the media after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) board meeting on Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged banks to develop innovative and attractive schemes to mobilise deposits. She mentioned that deposits and lending are the two wheels of a cart and that "deposit growth is moving slowly." She emphasised that banks need to focus on core banking activities, which include mobilising deposits and lending to those in need of funds.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das highlighted at the press briefing that interest rates are deregulated and banks are free to decide on interest rates.

“A trend we have observed, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, is that many small investors and households have shifted to investments such as Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) and equities. This shift has moved them away from traditional investment modes such as FDs and Recurring Deposits (RDs). Inflation is another factor that has reduced people’s savings,” said the second bank official.



According to data shared by ICRA, PSBs’ deposit growth rates were 8.1 per cent, 9.3 per cent, and 10.1 per cent, respectively, which lagged behind credit growth rates of 11.0 per cent, 17.5 per cent, and 14.8 per cent, respectively, in FY22, FY23, and FY24.

“The deposit issue is one that all banks in India are grappling with, and there are limited options available. Banks will need to structure products that attract customers, so they choose these options over other investments or initiatives. Currently, the products available are quite basic, offering only standard interest rates,” said a third senior public sector banker, who requested anonymity.



The RBI Financial Stability Report released in June 2024 said that the sharp rise in household financial savings during the pandemic—51.7 per cent of total household savings in 2020-21—has been drawn down subsequently, as in many other economies, and shifted towards physical assets. “Alongside, households are also diversifying their financial savings, allocating more to non-banks and capital markets,” said the RBI report.

However, PSBs’ credit-to-deposit ratio remained comfortable at 74 per cent as of March 2024, said ICRA.

The senior banker further added that banks are considering offering alternative options, such as insurance-linked products, travel benefits, or credit cards with accounts.



“Banks are also thinking of coming out with alternative options, such as insurance-linked products, travel benefits, or credit cards with accounts,” said the fourth senior bank official.

Earlier, in an interview with Business Standard, the managing director and chief executive officer of Punjab National Bank (PNB) said, “There is a gap in deposits compared to credit growth. We are not engaging in bulk deposits from the market because they are costly and do not serve our purpose. We are continually adding new customers. Last year, we added one crore new customers. We plan to open 150 new branches this year. As of June 30, 2024, we have a total of 10,150 domestic branches and two international branches, which are helping us grow deposits.”



“We are also exploring options to structure products to make them more attractive to customers. We are looking into solutions for different segments, such as the salaried class, pensioners, and women, but it is too early to specify exact requirements,” the first banker added.

The annual report of the RBI, which was released in May 2024, said that Scheduled Commercial Banks’ deposit growth remained below that of bank credit during 2023-24. As a result, the incremental credit-deposit ratio rose above 100 per cent during June 2022-May 2023.

“This ratio fell subsequently on the back of an acceleration in deposit growth, but the wedge between credit and deposit growth has persisted,” said the report.