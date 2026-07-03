Rajiv Kumar's biggest task: Restoring investor confidence in HDFC Bank

“Veteran reformer’s appointment as chairman shores up confidence,” a Macquarie note on HDFC Bank, authored by Suresh Ganapathy and Dev Shah, said.
“Kumar brings extensive policy, regulatory and financial-sector reform experience as an ex-IAS officer, having served as finance secretary of India in 2020 and, earlier, as secretary, Department of Financial Services, during 2017–2020, a period marked by significant stress in India’s banking system,” the note said. Banking sector non-performing assets (NPAs) started to pile up since the asset quality review of the RBI, initiated in 2015-16, peaked in March 2018 after hitting 11.8 per cent.
Commercial banks’ bad loans have been falling since then, with gross NPA at 1.4 per cent in March 2026.