RBI appoints Ravi Shankar as executive director to head statistics dept

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Ravi Shankar as executive director with effect from July 1.

As executive director, Shankar will oversee the Department of Statistics and Information Management.

Prior to this, Shankar served as adviser-in-charge of the Department of Statistics and Information Management at the RBI.

A career central banker and statistician, Shankar has over three decades of experience at the RBI, having worked in corporate and banking statistics, the government securities market and settlement systems, debt management, and surveys.

Shankar holds a master's degree in statistics from Banaras Hindu University, a diploma in Development Policy and Planning from the Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi, and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB).