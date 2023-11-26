RBI confident of resolving Abhyudaya issue; all depositors' money safe

Abhyudaya Cooperative Bank is probably the first lender where the board was superseded by the Reserve Bank of India without putting any business restrictions. This reflects the regulator’s comfort with the entity that some of the governance concerns of the lender could be addressed without disturbing the operations of this multi-state cooperative bank, sources said.

The multi-state cooperative lender, which was established in 1965, was under the regulatory watch for about two years, sources said. Asset quality of the bank worsened with gross non-performing assets increasing substantially with depleting capital position. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In May 2022, RBI imposed a Rs 58 lakh penalty on the lender for violating several norms. Abhyudaya accepted fresh deposits from other non-scheduled UCBs despite not meeting the criteria for doing so and had also not phased out 100% of the existing deposits of UCBs by March 31, 2019. It had reported a fraud with a delay of 942 days and failed to classify certain loan accounts as NPAs as per IRAC norms, RBI had said while imposing the penalty.



'The regulator has been asking the bank’s management for about two years to improve the health of the bank by controlling cost and other measures, which were ignored,' said a source.

As of March 2020, the bank has deposits of Rs 10,838 crore and advances of Rs 6,654 crore. The bank has more than 17 lakh depositors and 109 branches, which are mainly in Maharashtra.

On Friday, RBI superseded the board of Abhyudaya, for 12 months and appointed Satya Prakash Pathak, former Chief General Manager of State Bank of India, as 'Administrator' to manage the affairs of the bank during this period. A three-member committee of advisors has also been appointed to assist the administrator.



Officials involved with the affairs of Abhyudaya said they are confident of tiding over any liquidity requirement once the branches open on Tuesday. The bank is having sufficient cash with itself and in other banks and securities to meet cash withdrawal demand.

'The issue was with governance which is being addressed with a new set of professionals appointed by RBI. The regulator is hopeful of resolving the governance issues in the bank in due course,' another source said.

The bank has put up an FAQ on the website in which it said that the reason for appointing the administrator was 'To safeguard the interest of all stakeholders/depositors/borrowers/shareholders and staff and to improve the financial health of the bank.'