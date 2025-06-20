RBI fines Fino Payments Bank ₹29.6 lakh for licencing rule breach

The RBI on Friday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 29.6 lakh on Fino Payments Bank Limited for non-compliance with certain directions on 'Licensing of Payments Banks'.

The Statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation (ISE 2024) of the bank was conducted by the RBI with reference to its financial position as of March 31, 2024.

Based on supervisory findings of non-compliance and related correspondence in that regard, the Reserve Bank said, a notice was issued to the Fino Payments Bank, advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for its failure to comply with the said directions.