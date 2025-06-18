Home / Industry / Banking / Banks' supervisory data quality index improved in March 2025, says RBI

Banks' supervisory data quality index improved in March 2025, says RBI

RBI reports sDQI for scheduled commercial banks improved to 89.3 in March 2025; small finance banks scored above 90, reflecting higher data accuracy and compliance

Banks, bank
The sDQI measures data quality in terms of accuracy, timeliness, completeness, and consistency in the submission of regulatory returns by banks. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 7:28 PM IST
The Supervisory Data Quality Index (sDQI) of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) improved to 89.3 in March 2025 from 86.8 in March 2024, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday.
 
The sDQI measures data quality in terms of accuracy, timeliness, completeness, and consistency in the submission of regulatory returns by banks.
 
According to the RBI, a score between 80 and 90 is considered “acceptable”, while a score between 70 and 80 indicates that improvement is required. Any score below 70 is deemed “not acceptable”, and a score above 90 is considered “good”.
 
In March 2025, state-owned banks, private sector banks, and foreign banks recorded sDQI scores in the “80–90” range, whereas small finance banks reported scores above 90, placing them in the “good” category. 
 
The sDQI for SCBs covers 87 banks and assesses the quality of key regulatory returns, including:
 
*  Return on Asset-Liability and Off-Balance Sheet Exposures (ALE)
 
*  Return on Asset Quality (RAQ)
 
*  Return on Operating Results (ROR)
 
*  Risk-Based Supervision Return (RBS)
 
*  Liquidity Return (LR)
 
*  Return on Capital Adequacy (RCA)
 
*  Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC)
 

Topics :RBISmall Finance BanksBanks

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

