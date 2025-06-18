Banks' supervisory data quality index improved in March 2025, says RBI

The Supervisory Data Quality Index (sDQI) of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) improved to 89.3 in March 2025 from 86.8 in March 2024, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday.

The sDQI measures data quality in terms of accuracy, timeliness, completeness, and consistency in the submission of regulatory returns by banks.

According to the RBI, a score between 80 and 90 is considered “acceptable”, while a score between 70 and 80 indicates that improvement is required. Any score below 70 is deemed “not acceptable”, and a score above 90 is considered “good”.

ALSO READ: Standard Chartered faces RBI scrutiny over lapses in derivatives sales In March 2025, state-owned banks, private sector banks, and foreign banks recorded sDQI scores in the “80–90” range, whereas small finance banks reported scores above 90, placing them in the “good” category.