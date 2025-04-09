Home / Industry / Banking / RBI issues draft rules for gold loans to standardise norms across lenders

RBI issues draft rules for gold loans to standardise norms across lenders

RBI said the policy will strengthen conduct-related aspects, with lending norms integrated into lenders' credit/risk management policies

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI
Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra at the RBI headquarters, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 5:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday released a draft regulatory framework for lending against the collateral of gold jewellery and ornaments, commonly known as gold loans. The move came shortly after the central bank’s recent decision to cut the repo rate, indicating a wider effort to refine credit practices and strengthen consumer protection.
 
Keeping in view their differential risk-bearing capabilities, the RBI's draft framework aims to introduce a "harmonised set of rules" across all lenders such as banks, Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) including Housing Finance Companies (HFCs), co-operative banks, and regional rural banks (RRBs) involved in gold-backed lending.
 
During his post-Monetary Policy press briefing today, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the proposed guidelines on gold loans are not going to tighten such lending but rationalise it.
 
"The (draft) guidelines will be issued soon. To our mind, there is no tightening. It is a rationalisation only. It's broadly on the conduct side, primarily, whatever were the guidelines for NBFCs, those have been extended now to the banking sector also," he said. 

Key proposals in the draft guidelines:

- Lenders must incorporate gold loan norms into their credit and risk management policies.
 
- These policies must stipulate single-borrower and sectoral exposure limits for gold loan portfolios.

Also Read

MPC highlights: Growth estimate revisions mainly due to tariff-related uncertainties, says Malhotra

IndusInd Bank like incidents not failures but episodes: Guv Malhotra

'I'm not Sanjay from Mahabharat': RBI Governor quips on future rate cuts

RBI's rate cut to cushion economy amidst global turmoil, says India Inc

Accommodative stance, lower credit costs may boost equity market: Emkay

 
- Lending institutions must establish clear standards for gold valuation, purity verification, and processes to monitor the end-use of loan proceeds.
 
- All loans must be assessed against the borrower’s repayment capacity, with mandatory credit appraisal and due diligence.
 
- Lenders must implement systems for periodic monitoring of loan utilisation and maintain documentary evidence.
 
- Loan renewals and top-ups shall be permitted only if the existing facility is classified as standard and complies with the prescribed loan-to-value (LTV) ratio.

Lending restrictions:

- Advances must not be extended against primary gold, silver, or financial instruments backed by such primary metals.
 
- Borrowers shall not be permitted to avail concurrent loans for both consumption and income-generating purposes.
 
- Lenders must not accept gold under disputed ownership or accept gold that has already been pledged elsewhere as collateral.

Prescribed limits and caps:

- The maximum tenure for bullet repayment loans availed for consumption purposes is capped at 12 months.
 
- Co-operative banks and regional rural banks (RRBs) are allowed to issue bullet repayment loans up to Rs 5 lakh per borrower.
 
- For loans secured against gold ornaments and coins, the total weight of gold pledged must not exceed 1 kg per borrower.
 
- The weight of coins pledged must not exceed 50 grams of gold or silver.
 
- Only specially minted gold coins of 22 carats or higher purity, sold by banks, shall be accepted as collateral. Coins issued by other entities shall not be eligible.
  The RBI has published the draft guidelines on its website for consultation and then, based on feedback, it will be finalised.  
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Five-day banking week proposal unlikely to be implemented in FY26

Govt announces 'One State, One RRB' implementation from May 1, 2025

Premium

Internal restructuring to ensure seamless solutions, says Yes Bank

FinMin to implement 'one state, one RRB' soon to improve efficiency

Women hold 39.2% of bank accounts in India, 42.2% in rural areas: Mospi

Topics :Reserve Bank of Indiagold loansIndian banking sector

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story