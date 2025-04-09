RBI issues draft rules for gold loans to standardise norms across lenders

The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) on Wednesday released a draft regulatory framework for lending against the collateral of gold jewellery and ornaments, commonly known as gold loans. The move came shortly after the central bank’s recent decision to cut the repo rate, indicating a wider effort to refine credit practices and strengthen consumer protection.

Keeping in view their differential risk-bearing capabilities, the RBI's draft framework aims to introduce a "harmonised set of rules" across all lenders such as banks, Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) including Housing Finance Companies (HFCs), co-operative banks, and regional rural banks (RRBs) involved in gold-backed lending.

During his post-Monetary Policy press briefing today, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the proposed guidelines on gold loans are not going to tighten such lending but rationalise it.

ALSO READ: RBI cuts rate by 25bps amid tariff war; here's how experts interpret it "The (draft) guidelines will be issued soon. To our mind, there is no tightening. It is a rationalisation only. It's broadly on the conduct side, primarily, whatever were the guidelines for NBFCs, those have been extended now to the banking sector also," he said.

Key proposals in the draft guidelines: - Lenders must incorporate gold loan norms into their credit and risk management policies.

- These policies must stipulate single-borrower and sectoral exposure limits for gold loan portfolios.

Also Read

- Lending institutions must establish clear standards for gold valuation, purity verification, and processes to monitor the end-use of loan proceeds.

- All loans must be assessed against the borrower’s repayment capacity, with mandatory credit appraisal and due diligence.

- Lenders must implement systems for periodic monitoring of loan utilisation and maintain documentary evidence.

- Loan renewals and top-ups shall be permitted only if the existing facility is classified as standard and complies with the prescribed loan-to-value (LTV) ratio.

Lending restrictions:

- Advances must not be extended against primary gold, silver, or financial instruments backed by such primary metals.

- Borrowers shall not be permitted to avail concurrent loans for both consumption and income-generating purposes.

- Lenders must not accept gold under disputed ownership or accept gold that has already been pledged elsewhere as collateral.

Prescribed limits and caps:

- The maximum tenure for bullet repayment loans availed for consumption purposes is capped at 12 months.

- Co-operative banks and regional rural banks (RRBs) are allowed to issue bullet repayment loans up to Rs 5 lakh per borrower.

- For loans secured against gold ornaments and coins, the total weight of gold pledged must not exceed 1 kg per borrower.

- The weight of coins pledged must not exceed 50 grams of gold or silver.

- Only specially minted gold coins of 22 carats or higher purity, sold by banks, shall be accepted as collateral. Coins issued by other entities shall not be eligible.

The RBI has published the draft guidelines on its website for consultation and then, based on feedback, it will be finalised.