Internal restructuring to deliver seamless, consistent solutions: YES Bank

Private sector lender YES Bank said that the organisational streamlining underway now is aimed at harnessing synergies across all functions to optimise efficiencies and enhance customer experience.

The internal restructuring is a strategic initiative designed to ensure seamless and consistent solutions at every touchpoint, aimed at strengthening the bank’s position as a customer-centric institution, it said.

Recent media reports suggested YES Bank has revamped teams across retail, corporate, and commercial banking as part of its restructuring exercise, and has laid off four senior employees with immediate effect.

The four senior employees who were asked to step down include Akshay Sapru, head of affluent and private banking, Dhaval Shah, head of small- and medium-sized enterprises banking, Sanjiv Roy, head of fee business, and Pankaj Sharma, chief strategy officer.

In response to Business Standard’s queries, an official spokesperson of the bank said, “As part of our organisational streamlining process, we are harnessing synergies across all functions to optimise efficiencies and enhance customer experience. This restructuring is a strategic step to ensure seamless and consistent solutions at every touchpoint, aligning with our core values of agility and innovation.” Additionally, the spokesperson said that the bank’s focus is driving profitable growth while delivering unparalleled service and convenience to our customers. “As YES Bank embarks on the next phase of its transformational journey, we remain committed to strengthening our position as a customer-centric bank”, the spokesperson said further.