Home / Industry / Banking / RBI increases monetary ceiling of gold loans to Rs 400,000 for UCBs

RBI increases monetary ceiling of gold loans to Rs 400,000 for UCBs

The RBI on Friday announced the increase in the monetary ceiling of gold loans that can be granted under the bullet repayment scheme from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh for UCBs

ANI General News
The total estimated expenditure for this scheme will be Rs 225.09 crore

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 6:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

In order to remove difficulties faced by the Urban Co-operative Banks (UCBs), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the monetary ceiling of gold loans under Bullet Repayment Scheme from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh for UCBs to meet prescribed Priority Sector Lending (PSL) target, Ministry of Cooperation said on Monday.

The move is part of various initiatives taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of Cooperation to strengthen cooperatives and treat them at par with other forms of economic entities, both as beneficiaries and participants.

The RBI on Friday announced the increase in the monetary ceiling of gold loans that can be granted under the bullet repayment scheme from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh for UCBs who have met the overall PSL target and sub-targets as of March 31.

The Ministry of Cooperation recently had also taken another historic decision to provide funds to the registrar of cooperatives of states and Union Territories (UTs) and Agriculture and Rural Development Banks (ARDBs) by the Center for computerisation.

The total estimated expenditure for this scheme will be Rs 225.09 crore and it will enable people to quickly access services provided by the cooperative departments of the states and the offices of ARDBs as well as bring transparency and uniformity in the functioning of these offices, which will make them more efficient and save the time.

On the lines of the computerization scheme of all Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) in the country, a centrally sponsored scheme has been approved for the computerization of 1,851 units of ARDBs of 13 states through a national unified software and computerization of offices of Registrar of Cooperatives of all states and UTs similar to Central Registrar.

Also Read

Banks ask RBI to frame policy for silver loans similar to gold metal loans

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

Rupee-denominated green bond issuances to pick up pace from FY24: Khara

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank details under info exchange framework

SBI borrowers to get special credits for green initiatives: Chairman

Select unsecured loans up by nearly Rs 7 trillion since 2019, shows data

Govt clears appointments of 12 executive directors for state-owned banks

Topics :RBI PolicyGold loan chargesgold loansUrban cooperative banks

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3

Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan match

Cricket fans lash out at BCCI over World Cup ticket chaos, shoddy planning

India News

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll at 34, IAF begins rescuing stranded tourists

NewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep Puri

G20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map

Next Story