RBI proposes 3-year break for co-op banks' directors after 10 yrs on board

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday proposed that a director on the board of co-operative banks who has served continuously for 10 years can be reappointed to the same board only after a three-year cooling-off period.

Also, during this break, the director cannot be involved with the bank in any role except as a regular member or customer. However, this does not stop them from becoming a director on the board of another bank.

In its draft circular, the RBI said that for calculating the period of continuous tenure, the total time served on the boards of urban co-operative banks, and state and central co-operative banks will be counted, including periods of directorship before any interruption of less than three years. However, periods of directorship preceding an interruption of at least three years will be excluded.