Supervisory data quality index of banks improves to 90.7 in Sept 2025

Quality of regulatory data submitted by India’s banks has shown a notable improvement, with the Supervisory Data Quality Index (sDQI) for scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) recording a higher score in September 2025 compared to June 2025, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The overall sDQI score for SCBs improved to 90.7 in September 2025, up from 89.9 in June 2025, reflecting better compliance and improved internal data governance practices across the banking system.

The sDQI, introduced by the RBI to strengthen supervisory oversight, evaluates banks on four key parameters—accuracy, timeliness, completeness and consistency. All major bank groups reported stronger performance.