Home / Industry / Banking / Supervisory data quality index of banks improves to 90.7 in Sept 2025

Supervisory data quality index of banks improves to 90.7 in Sept 2025

The overall sDQI score for SCBs improved to 90.7 in September 2025, up from 89.9 in June 2025

Indian banking sector outlook 2026, RBI rate cuts impact banks, bank credit growth India, net interest margins banks, foreign investment Indian banks, deposit growth slowdown, microfinance stress India, banking liquidity RBI OMOs
Banks improve regulatory data quality as RBI’s sDQI for scheduled commercial banks rises to 90.7 in September 2025, led by gains in timeliness and completeness.
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 8:21 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Quality of regulatory data submitted by India’s banks has shown a notable improvement, with the Supervisory Data Quality Index (sDQI) for scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) recording a higher score in September 2025 compared to June 2025, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). 
The overall sDQI score for SCBs improved to 90.7 in September 2025, up from 89.9 in June 2025, reflecting better compliance and improved internal data governance practices across the banking system. 
The sDQI, introduced by the RBI to strengthen supervisory oversight, evaluates banks on four key parameters—accuracy, timeliness, completeness and consistency. All major bank groups reported stronger performance. 
Public sector banks saw their overall score rise to 91.1, aided by near-perfect scores in completeness. Private sector banks maintained stable performance, with an sDQI of 90.6. Foreign banks improved to 90.4, driven largely by gains in timeliness and accuracy. Small finance banks emerged as top performers, posting an sDQI of 91.5, supported by a perfect score in completeness. 
At an aggregate level, SCBs recorded improvements particularly in timeliness, which rose sharply to 93.5 in September 2025, indicating faster and more disciplined submission of regulatory returns.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GST cuts spur healthy credit growth in banking sector in Q3FY26

Enhanced RBI oversight strengthens banks' operating environment: Fitch

Premium

Banks see strong deposit growth in Q3 outpaced by rapid credit expansion

Bank of Maharashtra posts 20% loan growth in Q3, deposits rise 15.3%

Bank employees' unions threaten to go on nationwide strike on Jan 27

Topics :Reserve Bank of Indiapublic sector banksIndian Banksprivate sector banks

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story