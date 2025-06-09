Home / Industry / Banking / Jana Small Finance Bank applies to RBI for universal banking licence

The strategic move marks a significant milestone in Jana Bank's growth journey and reflects its long-term commitment to financial inclusion, innovation, and sustainable banking, said the bank

rbi reserve bank of india
Over the past several years, Jana SFB has successfully built a strong retail and MSME franchise, expanded its digital and physical footprint across the country, and consistently delivered on key financial and governance metrics, it said
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 10:36 PM IST
Jana Small Finance Bank (Jana SFB) on Monday said it has formally submitted an application to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seeking approval to transition into a universal bank.

The strategic move marks a significant milestone in Jana Bank's growth journey and reflects its long-term commitment to financial inclusion, innovation, and sustainable banking, the bank said in a statement.

Over the past several years, Jana SFB has successfully built a strong retail and MSME franchise, expanded its digital and physical footprint across the country, and consistently delivered on key financial and governance metrics, it said.

Since receiving its SFB licence in 2017, Jana has built a robust portfolio in deposits, loans, and financial services tailored to individuals, MSMEs, and institutions, it said.

With a growing deposit base, national presence, digital services and a strong asset quality track record, the bank believes it is well-positioned to take the next step in its evolution, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

