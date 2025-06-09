State Bank of India (SBI) is offloading a stressed loan exposure of over ₹1,550 crore to Regen Power Private Ltd (RPPL), a South India-based wind turbine generator (WTG) manufacturer, as part of efforts to clean up its balance sheet.
The principal outstanding on this account stood at around ₹580 crore at the end of March 2025. The country’s largest lender is using the Swiss auction route for price discovery, based on an existing offer in hand, according to a notice on SBI’s website. However, the bank did not disclose details of the offer it has received.
The reserve price for the auction has been set at ₹240 crore, and the deal will be executed on a 100 per cent cash basis, the bank said.
Rating agency ICRA has kept Regen Powertech’s long-term and short-term ratings in the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category, with the rating at “D” — indicating default. In its latest update (May 2025), ICRA said it has been unable to monitor the company’s performance due to the management’s continued non-cooperation despite repeated requests for information.
Regen Powertech was incorporated in December 2006 as a manufacturer of WTGs and a provider of end-to-end services, including consulting, supply, erection, commissioning, and operations and maintenance. The company was promoted by Madhusudan Khemka, R Sundaresh, and M Mandava Prabhakar Rao through NSL Power Equipment Trading Pvt Ltd. Private equity players such as Indivision India Partners and TVS Shriram Growth Fund have also invested in the company.
Regen had entered a perpetual licence agreement with Germany-based Vensys Energy AG to manufacture and sell WTGs in five South Asian countries.
According to SBI’s annual report for 2024–25, cash recovery and upgrades, along with recoveries from technically written-off accounts, stood at ₹17,213 crore in FY25.
A sustained focus on risk containment, supported by a recovery in economic growth and private consumption, helped maintain strong asset quality in FY25. SBI’s gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) stood at 1.82 per cent, an improvement of 42 basis points year-on-year (YoY), while net NPAs stood at 0.47 per cent, a YoY improvement of 10 basis points, the bank said.