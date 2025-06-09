State Bank of India (SBI) is offloading a stressed loan exposure of over ₹1,550 crore to Regen Power Private Ltd (RPPL), a South India-based wind turbine generator (WTG) manufacturer, as part of efforts to clean up its balance sheet. (SBI) is offloading a stressed loan exposure of over ₹1,550 crore to Regen Power Private Ltd (RPPL), a South India-based wind turbine generator (WTG) manufacturer, as part of efforts to clean up its balance sheet.

The principal outstanding on this account stood at around ₹580 crore at the end of March 2025. The country’s largest lender is using the Swiss auction route for price discovery, based on an existing offer in hand, according to a notice on SBI’s website. However, the bank did not disclose details of the offer it has received.

The reserve price for the auction has been set at ₹240 crore, and the deal will be executed on a 100 per cent cash basis, the bank said.

Rating agency ICRA has kept Regen Powertech's long-term and short-term ratings in the 'Issuer Not Cooperating' category, with the rating at "D" — indicating default. In its latest update (May 2025), ICRA said it has been unable to monitor the company's performance due to the management's continued non-cooperation despite repeated requests for information. Regen Powertech was incorporated in December 2006 as a manufacturer of WTGs and a provider of end-to-end services, including consulting, supply, erection, commissioning, and operations and maintenance. The company was promoted by Madhusudan Khemka, R Sundaresh, and M Mandava Prabhakar Rao through NSL Power Equipment Trading Pvt Ltd. Private equity players such as Indivision India Partners and TVS Shriram Growth Fund have also invested in the company.