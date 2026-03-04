RBI's CMI norms set to impact private banks more due to higher exposure

The Association of NSE Members of India (ANMI) estimated ₹1.2 trillion BGs across exchanges, with the segment’s non-performing asset (NPA) level remaining almost zero in the past two decades. While requesting that the norms be kept in abeyance for at least six months, the industry body said NSE Clearing Limited (NCL) currently has ₹9 trillion of total collateral, of which about ₹90,000 crore collateral is in the form of BGs.
“An estimated ₹45,000 crore of this relates to proprietary trading firms, which have already furnished around ₹22,500 crore as cash collateral. Increasing the BG collateral requirement from 50 per cent to 100 per cent would, therefore, reduce overall collateral by only about ₹22,500 crore — roughly 2.5 per cent of total collateral,” ANMI said.