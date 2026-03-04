RBI's CMI norms set to impact private banks more due to higher exposure

While bank loans will be scarce for brokers, this will, in turn, reduce fee income for the lenders as they earned a fee for those guarantees. “Banks were also earning fee income from bank guarantees that they were issuing. This used to be a profitable proposition for the banks, given the fact that the brokers and the intermediaries used to place a reasonable amount of collaterals. If the quantum of BG issuances goes down because of this, then it will definitely hurt the banks’ fee income,” said a source.