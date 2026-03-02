Fino PB to complete SFB transition within RBI's timeline, says management

Fino Payments Bank on Monday clarified that its conversion into a small finance bank (SFB) will be completed before the stipulated timeline of 18 months given by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), indicating that the arrest of Rishi Gupta, MD & CEO of the bank, due to GST-related violations will not have a bearing on the bank’s transition into an SFB.

“The bank has been proactively engaging with all the stakeholders, including the regulators, to ensure transparency and commitment. The RBI has given us a timeline of 18 months to complete the conversion of the bank into an SFB. We expect to complete the process before the stipulated timeline,” the bank said in an exchange filing early on Monday, adding that it has been proactively engaging with all stakeholders, including regulators, to ensure transparency and commitment.

In December last year, RBI granted its in-principle approval for the conversion. Fino has up to 18 months to make the transition into an SFB. Fino is the first and the only payments bank so far to apply for conversion into an SFB. The in-principle nod came nearly two years after Fino applied for an SFB licence. As an SFB, Fino will be able to lend to individuals and companies. The bank also clarified that it does not see any financial liability at this point on account of the matter in question, and all its operations and businesses are working as usual. “All our teams are committed to ensure there is no inconvenience caused to our customers, business partners, program managers and any other business affiliates,” the bank said.

The bank has vehemently denied evading any GST dues and said it is compliant with all regulations relating to payment of GST. “The bank has not issued any alleged fake invoice. All invoices issued are based on the services utilised by the program manager(s)/merchants. The bank has made its GST payments and complies with related regulations with respect to the fees/revenue earned by the bank,” it said. According to reports, an investigation by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) into alleged banned online money gaming has led to the arrest of Gupta. The DGGI is probing suspected GST evasion of several crores linked to online money gaming activities, which are stated to be banned.