Gold loans' share in banks' overall retail credit doubles to 6% in one year

Banking credit grew at 13.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the fortnight ended February 15, falling from 14.6 per cent Y-o-Y growth recorded in the previous fortnight. Similarly, deposit growth also fell to 11.2 per cent during this period, from 12.5 per cent in the previous fortnight, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data shows. In the fortnight, credit degrew by 0.2 per cent, or ₹43,129 crore, while deposits saw a contraction of ₹1.08 trillion. On an absolute basis, banking credit in the system stood at ₹204.32 trillion, while deposits in the system stood at ₹247.7 trillion.