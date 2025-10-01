Home / Industry / Banking / RBI signals openness for licences for new urban cooperative banks

RBI signals openness for licences for new urban cooperative banks

RBI to issue a discussion paper on licensing new UCBs, citing stronger financial performance, better compliance and demand from stakeholders for wider financial inclusion

Since 2004, issuance of fresh licences for UCBs had been paused owing to the weak financial health of the sector. | Image: Bloomberg
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 5:15 PM IST
Signalling a shift in stance on the urban cooperative banking (UCB) sector, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will shortly issue a discussion paper on licensing of new banks in this space.
 
Since 2004, issuance of fresh licences for UCBs had been paused owing to the weak financial health of the sector.
 
Sanjay Malhotra, governor, RBI, in his monetary policy speech said the regulator has proposed a public discussion paper in the context of positive developments in the sector over the past two decades and in response to growing demand from stakeholders.
 
According to RBI’s Financial Stability Reports (FSRs), the financial profile of UCBs has improved over the past few years. Their capital position has strengthened in the post-pandemic period, with the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) rising to 18.0 per cent in March 2025 from 17.5 per cent in March 2024 and 16.5 per cent in March 2023.
 
The asset quality of UCBs has also improved, with net non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 0.6 per cent in March 2025 from 2.8 per cent in March 2024 and March 2023. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) rose to 91 per cent in March 2025 from 70.1 per cent in March 2024 and 77.9 per cent in March 2023. Their annualised return on assets (RoA) stood at 0.7 per cent in March 2025 compared with 0.8 per cent in March 2024 and 0.55 per cent in March 2023, the FSRs showed.
 
Supporting the intent for new licences, Satish Marathe, director, Central Board of RBI, said that besides the improvement in performance and financial profile, UCBs have shown marked progress in compliance with regulatory norms and practices. The tally of stressed UCBs seeking turnaround is now small and RBI’s supervision is rapid and proactive. A large number of new urban centres are emerging across the country, requiring financial sector players to meet the needs of households and micro and small enterprises. “We have to watch out for entry-level norms relating to new licences,” Marathe added.
 
Prabhat Chaturvedi, chief executive officer, National Urban Cooperative Finance & Development Corporation (NUCFDC), said it considers this a significant step toward deepening financial inclusion, improving credit flow and reinforcing the stability and credibility of UCBs in India’s financial ecosystem.
 
The NUCFDC is the umbrella organisation of UCBs in the country.
 

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

