RBI starts 3 surveys to capture inflation expectations, consumer confidence

Reserve Bank on Tuesday announced three key surveys to capture inflation expectations of households and gauge consumer confidence in the country- the studies that provide input for bi-monthly monetary policy.

The central bank has announced the launch of the November 2026 round of the Inflation Expectations Survey of Households (IESH).

"The November 2026 round of the survey is being launched. The survey aims at capturing subjective assessments on price movements and inflation, based on their individual consumption baskets," it said.

The study will be conducted across 19 cities -- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Thiruvananthapuram.