Commercial banks turn reluctant to fund smaller microfinance institutions

Commercial banks have turned cautious in lending to smaller microfinance institutions (MFIs), forcing them to avail loans from non-banking finance institutions (NBFCs) at a much higher rate.

Recently, the Reserve Bank of India’s deputy governor, M Rajeshwar Rao, criticised micro lenders for increasing their margins ‘disproportionately’ and said these lenders were quick to pass on increased costs to the borrowers but reluctant to pass on benefits under the new regime, where margins are not capped. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“For quite some time now, small players with a loan book of less than Rs 1,000 crore or Rs 500 crore are finding it difficult to raise debt funds from banks,” said Alok Misra of the Microfinance Industry Network – an industry association and a self-regulatory organisation (SRO).



“During Covid, the guarantee provided by the government on banks lending to MFIs under CGSMFI, there was a flow of debt funds; post that banks have become selective and loan flow to smaller MFIs has been impacted,” Misra said.

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, NBFC-MFIs have a total asset of Rs 1.36 trillion as on September 30, 2023. The regulator highlighted that NBFC-MFIs, an important segment in the NBFC universe, have been growing their share in total assets in recent years, and in 2022-23, MFIs registered the highest growth in assets – 30 per cent.

Following the increase in risk weight for banks' loans to NBFCs last November, the growth of such loans has come down. Even if the loans to MFIs were excluded from higher risk weight, banks have become reluctant.



"Nowadays we are finding that the MFIs, especially the smaller ones, find it difficult to access funds from banks and development finance institutions (DFIs), and they depend more on higher cost funds from NBFCs. The banks have become more cautious after the recent RBI guidelines on higher risk weights for unsecured loans, although loans to MFIs are not covered by it. The end result is that the MFIs' borrowing costs have increased,” said Jiji Mammen, executive director and CEO of Sa-dhan – another MFI association and an SRO.

As a result, both the SROs have now requested the government for a dedicated funding mechanism by creating a dedicated fund or a guarantee mechanism which can help MFIs to borrow from banks and development finance institutions like Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) or National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).



Sa-dhan has requested the government to create a Rs 500 crore equity for growth capital as well as a guarantee for loans to smaller lenders in the upcoming Union budget to be presented on 23 July.

“We have requested the government to have a dedicated refinance facility at SIDBI or NABARD for microfinance with a special focus on smaller MFIs – which is in line with their development banking paradigm. This, along with a suitable guarantee scheme, can solve the issue of fund flow to small and medium MFIs,” MFIN’s Misra said.

Citing data collated by MFIN, Misra said the interest rates charged by micro lenders compare favourably with other lenders.



MFIN has 74 members (including banks, small finance banks (SFBs), NBFC-MFIs, and NBFCs) who make up 85 per cent of the MFI sector in India.

According to MFIN data, the weighted average interest rate of the top 15 NBFCs is 23.73 per cent, and if all 51 NBFC-MFI members are considered, it is 23.83 per cent for Q4 FY24.

“This compares favourably with all other players and is gradually coming down every quarter as the credit cost of Covid becomes a thing of the past. Practically, this means for Rs 100 borrowed by a client, the interest component will be Rs 12 for a year,” Misra added.



