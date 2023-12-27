Home / Industry / Banking / State Bank of India hikes retail, bulk deposit rates up to 50 bps

State Bank of India hikes retail, bulk deposit rates up to 50 bps

The term deposits upto Rs two crore are categorised as retail deposits and those above it are considered as bulk deposits

Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma
Abhijit Lele Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 8:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

With fierce competition among banks to raise money, State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked interest rates on retail and bulk deposits upto 50 basis points (bps) across different maturities, effective Wednesday.

“The bank has to offer a fair deal to the depositors also. We don’t want to compromise the interest. As far as deposit is concerned, it has got a franchise value as we are more than 200 years old. We have to take care of our depositors too. That is the reason why we have done some calibration in terms of interest rates”, said SBI chairman Dinesh Khara, in response to a query from the media at its Banking and Economic conclave.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The revised rate for 7-45 days bucket was 3.5 per cent, up from 3 per cent, and for 211 days to less than a year, the new rate is 6 per cent, up from 5.75 per cent.

Term deposits up to Rs 2 crore are categorised as retail deposits and those above it are considered bulk deposits.

Asked if this rate hike would set a trend in the banking industry, Khara said “I don’t think so. It will be a decision taken by banks depending on their individual positions. Yes, we had some elbow room available. So, that’s the reason we have done this.”

Bank credit is expanding at a much higher space compared to the rate of deposit mobilisation.

While banking system credit rose by 16.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), deposits were up by 12.7 per cent as of December 1, according to Reserve Bank of India data.

Also Read

SBI Q1FY24 preview: Analysts see profit surging up to 169% YoY; here's why

Analysts slash SBI Card's earnings estimates post Q2 result; shares tank 7%

SBI's earnings growth may taper off in the near-term, warn analysts

Company fixed deposit interest rates, tenure range explained in chart

SBI Q2 results preview: Analysts expect lender's profit to drop; here's why

RBI flags contagion risks on SFBs for high reliance on co-op banks deposits

RBI flags concentration risk among govt-NBFCs, all tied to power sector

Further strengthen balance sheets even if financials remain strong: RBI

Banks' asset quality improves to decadal high at end-Sept: RBI report

Fraud cases in banking sector rises in first half of FY24: RBI report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :sbiBankingIndian banking sectordeposit rates

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story