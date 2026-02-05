Treasury incomes supports public sector banks' earnings in Q3FY26

Hardeep Singh Ahluwalia, executive director at Canara Bank, said the traction in treasury income for the bank came on the back of the initial public offering (IPO) of its insurance subsidiary, coupled with the arbitrage or premium on currency swap.

“The premium in the buy/sell currency swap has gone up due to reduction in repo rate. So, the exchange commission has also gone up. Going forward, with increased liquidity infusion measures by the Reserve Bank of India, yields are expected to soften, helping to gain treasury income in the coming quarter,” said Ahluwalia, who is also serving as the interim managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) at the bank.