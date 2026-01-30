Bank credit growth moderates to 13%; deposit growth eases to 10.6%

Bank credit growth in the first fortnight of calendar year 2026 (January 15) slowed down to 13.1 per cent YoY and deposit growth during the same period also slowed down to 10.6 per cent YoY, latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. In the fortnight, credit contracted by ₹1.88 trillion while deposits contracted by 3.57 trillion.

This comes after the last fortnight of calendar year 2025 (December 31) reported credit growth of 14.5 per cent YoY and deposit growth of 12.7 per cent YoY.

Sector-wise data till December end showed gold loans continue surge which grew by 127.6 per cent to ₹3.82 trillion, while growth in credit card outstanding was muted, at 1 per cent year on year, to ₹2.94 trillion. Overall retail loans grew by 14.4 per cent year on year to ₹68.48 trillion as compared to 12 per cent a year ago.

Apart from gold loan, vehicle loans sustained robust credit growth, while housing witnessed steady growth. Credit to services sector registered a 15.3 per cent YoY growth, supported by higher growth in segments such as ‘non-banking financial companies’ (NBFCs), ‘trade’ and ‘commercial real estate’. Bank loans to NBFC also picked up which grew by 15.1 per cent as compared to 6.5 per cent a year ago. Bank credit to the industry also improved which grew by 13.3 per cent as compared to 7.5 per cent a year ago. Within industry, loans to petroleum, coal products and nuclear fuel grew by 39 per cent year on year as compared to 6.5 per cent a year ago. Loan to petrochemicals grew by 29.5 per cent as compared to 10.2 per cent.

While credit to ‘Micro and Small’ showed sharp acceleration in growth at 31 per cent YoY, ‘Medium’ industries continued to exhibit robust expansion at 20.4 per cent YoY. Credit to large industries also picked up growing at 7.5 per cent YoY. Among major industries, outstanding credit to ‘infrastructure’, ‘all engineering’, ‘basic metal and metal products’, ‘chemical and chemical products', ‘textiles’ and ‘petroleum, coal products and nuclear fuels’ registered resilient growth, RBI said. In the October–December (Q3) quarter, major banks reported healthy credit growth, aided by GST rationalisation on products and services, rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and a pickup in wholesale credit demand. The latter was driven by elevated corporate bond yields and faster transmission in bank lending rates, which narrowed the rate differential between loans and bonds.

Typically, in Q4 (January – March) quarter, credit growth accelerates, said experts. “Credit growth in Q3 received a boost from the festive season, gst rate cuts, while the sharp rise seen in the fortnight ended December 31 was largely on account of quarter-end effects. And base effects. As such, the subsequent moderation in credit growth in the first fortnight of the calendar year is on expected lines. The outlook, however, remains positive, with credit growth in FY26 projected at around 12.5 percent. Deposit growth is expected to lag, which could lead to increased reliance by banks on certificates of deposit (CDs) for funding”, said Saurabh Bhalerao, associate director, BFSI CareEdge Ratings.