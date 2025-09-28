₹1.02 trillion investment lined up in Indian food processing sector: Govt

The central government has signed agreements with 26 domestic and international companies, securing investments totalling ₹1.02 trillion for India’s food processing sector during the ‘World Food India’ summit.

Organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, the summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and took place at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital from September 25 to 28.

The ministry noted that World Food India 2025 concluded on a historic note, marked by investment commitments of an unprecedented scale, according to an official statement released on Sunday.

Companies that signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) include Reliance Consumer Products, The Coca-Cola System in India, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul), Nestlé India, Tata Consumer Products Ltd, and Carlsberg India Pvt Ltd.

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd has entered into a ₹40,000 crore agreement with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries to establish integrated food manufacturing units across the country. Meanwhile, three Coca-Cola bottlers in India plan to collectively invest ₹25,760 crore ($2.96 billion) to expand the nation’s food processing infrastructure, signing MoUs with the ministry for both greenfield and brownfield projects. Other companies that signed MoUs include BL Agro Industries, Patanjali Foods, Godrej Agrovet, Haldiram Snacks Food, Indian Poultry Alliance, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, Dabur India Ltd, and AB InBev. “Over the course of the four-day event, 26 leading domestic and global companies signed MoUs worth a total of ₹102,046 crore, marking one of the largest investment announcements in India’s food processing sector,” the ministry added.