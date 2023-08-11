11 industrial corridors being developed across the nation, says Centre

The industrial corridors being developed by the Centre are as follows:
- Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC)
- Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC)
- Amritsar Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC)
- East Coast Industrial Corridor (ECIC) with Vizag Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC)
- Bengaluru Mumbai Industrial Corridor (BMIC)
- Extension of CBIC to Kochi via Coimbatore
- Hyderabad Nagpur Industrial Corridor (HNIC)
- Hyderabad Warangal Industrial Corridor (HWIC)
- Hyderabad Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (HBIC)
- Odisha Economic Corridor (OEC)
- Delhi Nagpur Industrial Corridor (DNIC)