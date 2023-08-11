Home / Industry / News / 11 industrial corridors being developed across the nation, says Centre

11 industrial corridors being developed across the nation, says Centre

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has sanctioned and released funds amounting to Rs 9,899.89 crore for the industrial corridor project

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 7:38 PM IST
The Centre is developing 11 industrial corridor projects as part of the National Industrial Corridor Programme (NICP) across the country in a phased manner, said the Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Friday.

The industrial corridors being developed by the Centre are as follows:
  1. Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC)
  2. Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC)
  3. Amritsar Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC)
  4. East Coast Industrial Corridor (ECIC) with Vizag Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC)
  5. Bengaluru Mumbai Industrial Corridor (BMIC)
  6. Extension of CBIC to Kochi via Coimbatore
  7. Hyderabad Nagpur Industrial Corridor (HNIC)
  8. Hyderabad Warangal Industrial Corridor (HWIC)
  9. Hyderabad Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (HBIC)
  10. Odisha Economic Corridor (OEC)
  11. Delhi Nagpur Industrial Corridor (DNIC)
Meanwhile, the ministry said that the government, through National Industrial Corridor Development & Implementation Trust (NICDIT), provides funds as equity/debt for the development of world-class trunk infrastructure in the industrial nodes under industrial corridors and that states are responsible for making available contiguous and encumbrance free land parcels.

Out of the allocated funds up to July 31, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has sanctioned and released funds amounting to Rs 9,899.89 crore for the industrial corridor project, which has been utilised to the extent of Rs 9,816.98 crore, it said.

Topics :Centreindustrial corridors developmentDPIITBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 7:37 PM IST

