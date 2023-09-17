Home / Industry / News / 33 pilots, 97 cabin-crew members found drunk on duty in H1 of 2023: DGCA

33 pilots, 97 cabin-crew members found drunk on duty in H1 of 2023: DGCA

According to DGCA rules, pilots and cabin crew members must undergo pre-flight breathalyzer tests

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Should a pilot or cabin-crew member fail the breath-analyzer test for the first time, their license will be suspended for a duration of 3 months, as per the rules

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 4:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

In the first half of this year, 33 pilots and 97 cabin crew members failed their mandatory alcohol tests, which are conducted either before or after flights, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

In contrast, in the first half of 2022, DGCA data recorded only 14 pilots and 54 cabin crew members being identified as intoxicated while on duty. This data has been reviewed by Business Standard.

According to DGCA rules, pilots and cabin crew members must undergo pre-flight breathalyzer tests. For pilots and cabin crew members operating flights from abroad to India, they must undergo post-flight breathalyzer tests. These tests are conducted by airline doctors. If the results are positive, they must be submitted to the DGCA within 24 hours.

If a pilot or cabin crew member fails the breathalyzer test for the first time, their license will be suspended for a duration of 3 months, as per the rules. In the event that the same pilot or cabin crew member is discovered intoxicated while on duty a second time, their license will be suspended for 3 years. According to the rules, if this pilot or cabin crew member fails the alcohol test for the third time, their license will be permanently revoked.

Consumption of alcohol results in a significant deterioration of psychomotor performance and reduces the mental capacity available to handle many essential tasks involved in the safe conduct of a flight, according to DGCA rules. "In the event of an in-flight emergency, a crew member under the influence of alcohol is incapable of dealing with the problem," the rules added.


Also Read

Passengers can carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol per person in Delhi metro

R Ashwin Test stats: List of records achieved in IND vs WI 1st Test

Ashes 3rd Test Day 3: Rain in favour of England, hosts need 224 more to win

IND vs WI 1st Test records: Rohit's sixes tally, Kohli's runs, and more

Ashes 5th Test: ENG vs AUS Playing 11, match time, live streaming in India

Explore new markets to reach $10 bn exports by 2030: Goyal to spice sector

'Domestic manufacturing of premium lighting products may double in 3 yrs'

Gen X, Millennials curious to leverage AI at work: LinkedIn survey

Brent oil prices top $94 a bbl, up for a third week on supply curbs

Mutual funds debt exposure to finance companies rose 60.1% in July

Topics :drunk pilotsPilotsPilots alcohol testDGCA

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story