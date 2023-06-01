Home / Industry / News / Skyrocketing airfares: GoFirst's absence, thunderstorms, demand to blame

The prices of the cheapest flights from Delhi to Mumbai stood at Rs 19,000 for one-way. Whereas, for Delhi to Dubai, it was Rs 14,000

Domestic airfares in the country have skyrocketed on certain routes. The ticket prices for Delhi-Mumbai, and Delhi-Kochi, among others, have gone above the roof, thanks to GoFirst's absence combined with the untimely thunderstorms that have resulted in the diversion of several flights.
Passengers making 24-hour advance purchases of air-ticket from Delhi to Mumbai will have to pay more than those making bookings for Delhi-Dubai, The Times of India (TOI) reports. The cheapest option from Delhi to Mumbai was Rs 19,000 for a one-way ticket. Whereas, for Delhi to Dubai, it was Rs 14,000, the report said.

While flights originating from Delhi have become pricier, those flying from Mumbai are no different. The fares for the 24-hour advance cheapest ticket for Mumbai-Leh stood at Rs 22,500, while for Mumbai-Kochi flights cost Rs 20,000.
Surprisingly, the eastern and north-eastern destinations, which are usually relatively expensive, were cheaper. For instance, a flight from Mumbai to Kolkata was reportedly priced at Rs 7,200, and from Mumbai to Bagdogra was priced at Rs 8,300.

Astonishingly, the fare for Mumbai to Delhi stood as low as Rs 4,700. However, the most notable change is the jump in prices of non-stop flights on certain routes, the TOI report said.
The upheaval in demand and supply situation caused by the absence of GoFirst is said to be the primary reason behind the abrupt change in flight prices. Notably, the carrier discontinued operations in early May.

Another factor behind the skewed prices is the rise in the number of travellers during the months of May and June. Many people plan their vacations during these months, which appears to have added to the demand.

