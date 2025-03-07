Ad rates surge 40% for Champions Trophy final after India's qualification

The television advertisement rates for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy 2025 match — to be held on Sunday — surged 40 per cent after India qualified for the finals.

This spike in ad rates for television (TV), connected TV (CTV), and digital platforms came after India beat Australia in the semi-finals.

As always, India’s qualification to the final stages drastically alters all linear equations of demand and pricing, according to Trishul Bhumkar, managing partner, Zenith India, a part of Publicis Media India.

“TV advertisement rates for 10 second slots have surged by approximately 40 per cent with India in the finals compared to ad rates for other matches in the ICC Champions Trophy,” said Ankit Banga, chief business officer, FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX India, a digital marketing company. Banga added, “Similarly, CTV rates have escalated by 50 per cent for the finals this Sunday.”

The 10-second ad spot is for ₹20 lakh on CTV for the India-New Zealand match, said a source aware of the development. This increase surpasses the ₹17-18 lakh ad rates seen for the India-Pakistan match. For ad rates in the digital medium, every 1,000 impressions (cost per mile or CPM) cost ₹400 to ₹600 for an India match. Non-India, it ranges from ₹100 to ₹200 CPM in the ongoing tournament. According to Brand Finance, in general, the ad rates for non-India matches are less than India matches. Another source said that matches featuring India have premium spots that are 40-60 per cent higher than non-India matches.

“If India is there in the semi-finals or finals, the prices (ad rates) go up by 30 per cent, but these options are already booked by media buying companies,” said Ajimon Francis, managing director, Brand Finance. “The advertisement rates for the ICC Champions Trophy final have surged for a 10-second spot on CTV, reflecting the sharp premium after India’s qualification,” said Russhabh Thakkar, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Frodoh, an advertisement technology company. Bhumkar agrees with Thakkar and said that the assured exponential increase in viewership makes the final match a prime choice for reach and impact in any media plan.

Digital inventory demand, particularly on CTV, is expected to be significantly high. “Sectors like fantasy sports, premium home fixtures, alcoholic beverages, and telecom have aggressively secured prime slots. The surge is in line with past ICC finals, where brands pay a premium for peak appointment viewing, high engagement, and the unmatched brand recall that comes with a championship event,” Thakkar added. Contrary to this, Divya MS, business director, ITW Universe, a sports, entertainment and media consulting firm, said ad rates for the finals are at par with the rates for India games in the tournament so far and there is no increase in value.