Adani firm, NMDC, and Vale sign MoU to develop iron ore blending hub

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), through its subsidiary Adani Gangavaram Port Ltd, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with NMDC Ltd and Vale SA to develop an integrated iron ore blending facility and dedicated Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Gangavaram Port.

The MoU was signed at the India-Brazil Business Forum Summit in New Delhi during the official visit of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the company said in a statement.

Under the agreement, the three parties will jointly develop, operationalise and manage an SEZ-based ecosystem for blending, value addition and commercialisation of iron ore. The initiative is aimed at strengthening the iron ore export value chain on India's East Coast by improving efficiency, scale and global competitiveness in mineral processing and trade.

With the proposed development, the capacity of Gangavaram Port is expected to increase to 75 million tonnes, positioning it as a major export hub for iron ore for India and the wider region. "This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to building resilient, future-ready infrastructure that strengthens India's position in global supply chains," said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director & CEO, APSEZ. "By integrating high-quality mineral logistics with advanced port capabilities, we are supporting industry requirements while contributing to the country's broader economic growth. Our partnership with NMDC and Vale will help establish a modern, efficient, and sustainable ecosystem for the iron ore sector on the East Coast.

"Gangavaram Port is poised to become the first port in India capable of handling Valemax vessels - the world's largest Very Large Ore Carriers (VLOCs)," he added. The collaboration will include the development of a fully integrated iron ore blending and value-addition ecosystem within a dedicated SEZ at Gangavaram Port, along with mechanised berthing and cargo-handling facilities capable of accommodating Valemax vessels with carrying capacities of up to 400,000 tonnes. It will also cover end-to-end yard management, blending operations, and vessel discharge and loading to enhance supply chain efficiency. The statement said the project will strengthen Gangavaram's position as a consolidated export hub for iron ore and promote port-led industrial growth, reinforcing India's emergence as a competitive and future-ready maritime trade hub.