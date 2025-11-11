Leverage moderating across Adani Group firms, says Bank of America

The Adani Group, which operates across multiple infrastructure sectors with 12 listed entities in India and a combined market capitalisation of about $200 billion, remains “anchored by strong assets and robust cash flows,” according to a Bank of America (BofA) report. BofA said the holding companies of Adani’s US dollar bond issuers “have reported better fundamentals over the last two years, underpinned by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) growth on capacity expansion along with moderation in leverage.” The group, which has earmarked $100 billion in investments by 2039, plans to list several of its verticals, starting with the airport company, in the next few years.

How does BofA view the credit profile of Adani’s key firms? The report projects that Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) will see further improvement in its credit profile, “supported by its diversified ports, sticky volumes, and efficient operations.” BofA estimates the company’s leverage to remain around 2.5 times despite “hefty investments.” Similarly, Adani Transmission and Adani Electricity Mumbai are expected to maintain “steady credit profiles supported by their diversified operations and regulated and/or long-term fixed-price contracts,” with leverage staying under six times and coverage above two times over the next three years. How did Adani sustain funding access despite regulatory scrutiny?

The Adani Group faced “global scrutiny and investigations by domestic regulators after a 2023 short-seller report alleging governance lapses and regulatory breaches,” BofA said. It also noted that despite scrutiny from US authorities, “the group continued to showcase robust funding access at competitive pricing supported by its asset base and strong financial profile.” According to BofA, Indian regulators “concluded most inspections without adverse findings.” While rating agencies assigned negative outlooks citing governance risks, “the absence of rating downgrades over the last three years validates the group’s sound operations and structural protections and reflects strong market access,” the report said. It cautioned, however, that “an unfavourable outcome from ongoing investigations remains a key risk factor.”

What stance does BofA maintain on Adani’s dollar bonds? BofA analysts maintained a “constructive stance” on Adani’s dollar bonds, citing operational resilience and continued liability management. “Operational resilience and continued liability management underpin our constructive stance on the complex despite year-to-date tightening,” the report noted. The bank remains “Overweight” on APSEZ 2031s and 2032s, ADINCO 2031s, Adani Transmission 2036s, and ADANEM 2030s, supported by “strong credit fundamentals and attractive relative valuation,” while maintaining a “Marketweight” stance on several other bonds. How have Adani’s dollar bonds performed since early 2023? The report said the group’s 13 outstanding US dollar bonds — totalling $5.7 billion — have shown “high volatility” since the short-seller report of January 2023. Yet “the group continued to showcase funding access at reasonable cost.”

Following the US indictment, bond spreads widened by 88 to 292 basis points but later tightened by 80 to 325 basis points, with most now trading near or below pre-indictment levels. “Management’s buy-back of APSEZ, Adani Transmission, and Adani Electricity Mumbai bonds through tender offers and repurchases since the US indictment has also supported the tightening,” it said. What do the latest leverage trends show across Adani entities? Even after the rebound, “the Adani complex is still offering value when compared with India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, China IG indices, and the US BBB index.” The report highlighted an improvement in leverage metrics: APSEZ’s net debt-to-EBITDA ratio declined from 3.8× to 2.4× between FY23 and FY25; ADTIN’s from 5.5× to 5.0×; ADANEM’s from 4.7× to 3.8×; and ADINCO’s from 2.5× to 1.8× over the same period.