India's 5 MMTPA green hydrogen target delayed by two years: MNRE Secy

Driven by global policy uncertainties around greenhouse gas emissions, India’s green hydrogen production target of five million tonnes per annum (MMTPA) is likely to be delayed by two years to 2032, said Santosh Sarangi, secretary at the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), on Tuesday.

Revising earlier targets, the country now aims to produce three MMTPA of green hydrogen by 2030, Sarangi said on the sidelines of the International Conference on Green Hydrogen.

The Indian government launched the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) in January 2023 with the aim of becoming a global hub for the production and export of green hydrogen, setting a target of producing 5 MMTPA by 2030.

Why has India revised its green hydrogen target? Sarangi cited policy uncertainties in Europe and the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) decision to defer its net-zero framework (NZF) by a year as the main factors behind revising the country’s target. Export-oriented Indian companies are expected to recalibrate their green hydrogen production goals, while domestic firms are likely to begin projects soon, he added. “Companies like Greenko, ACME, and Sembcorp have been actively scouting for partnerships and have been relatively successful. We expect these companies to take final investment decisions (FIDs) and start projects quickly,” Sarangi said. How are EU policies affecting India’s hydrogen roadmap?

The major headwind facing India’s green hydrogen programme is the delay in implementing the European Union’s Renewable Energy Directive (RED) III mandate. Under this directive, the EU aims to achieve a minimum of 42.5 per cent renewable energy in its final energy consumption by 2030. Sarangi said that while the larger group has adopted the RED III mandate, member countries are yet to enact legislation for implementation in sectors such as industry and transport, creating uncertainty around fuel off-take. India views Europe as a key export destination for green hydrogen and its derivatives, including green ammonia and green methanol.