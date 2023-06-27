

Manglani added that ATGL is expanding its presence across India. He said that with the addition of 19 GAs through its joint venture with Indian Oil Adani Gas Private Limited (IOAGPL), the company now has a presence in 124 districts. Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) plans to construct more than 1,800 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in the next 7 to 10 years, Suresh P Manglani, CEO, ATGL said in the firm’s annual report for the financial year 2022-23 (FY23). ATGL is a joint venture between Adani Group and TotalEnergies.



ATGL will also diversify its offerings to CNG, compressed biogas (CBG), and electric vehicle (EV) charging along with scaling its gas distribution business. Manglani added that ATGL plans to expand its service portfolio to include a range of clean fuels. He said that this will allow the company to meet the needs of a wider range of consumers and reinforce its position as a one-stop comprehensive service provider. The company has laid a total of 10,888 inch-kilometers of steel pipeline and added 1,951 inch-kilometers in FY23. The company's CNG station footprint has risen to 460, with 126 new stations added in the last year. Of the 460 stations, 87 are company-owned-dealer-operated (CODO) and the remaining 373 are dealer-owned-dealer-operated (DODO).



ATEBL is constructing one of India’s largest Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants at Barsana in Uttar Pradesh with a feedstock processing capacity of 600 tonnes per day(TPD). ATGL has also commissioned its first CBG station at Varanasi. To expand its clean fuel portfolio, ATGL has created a wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani TotalEnergies E-mobility Limited (ATEL). ATEL is currently setting up EV charging infrastructure for all types of vehicles. Adani TotalEnergies Biomass Limited (ATBL), another subsidiary, will produce and distribute bio-mass-derived energy across the country.

Manglani added that the company is also looking for opportunities to expand its CBG production footprint in the Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) segment, in addition to using agricultural and livestock waste as feedstock.