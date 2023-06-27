Supply of commercial real estate halved in March quarter: PropEquity



According to the "India's Commercial Market: Real Estate Overview" report, the new supply of commercial space has gone down 51 per cent to 7.93 million square feet (mnsft) from 16.10 mnsft in the same quarter last year. The supply of commercial real estate in India's tier-1 cities more than halved in the quarter that ended on March 31, as compared with the same quarter last year, property consultancy PropEquity said in a report on Tuesday.



Despite a lower supply, the vacant stock has remained relatively stable. As compared with 144.03 mnsft in Q4FY23, it has gone down four per cent to 141.18 mnsft in the quarter that ended on March 31. The supply also saw a sharp dip of 43 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. In the quarter that ended on December 31, 2022, the supply of commercial space was 13.9 mnsft.



"The reduced supply has caused rental prices to surge, emphasising the significance of agility and strategic decision-making for businesses searching for suitable commercial spaces," said Samir Jasuja, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of PropEquity. Consequently, the rent of commercial real estate in the major Indian cities, except Pune, has gone up in the range of 8 to 36 per cent.



Pune was the only major city that saw the rent fall by 11 per cent. At 36 per cent, the highest rise in rent was noted in Bengaluru. It was followed closely by Hyderabad at 34 per cent and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) at 16 per cent.