Added electronics consumption of ₹20 trn likely due to GST rejig: Vaishnaw

He was speaking at a joint press conference with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on savings due to GST reforms

The minister said that data from all retail chains shows there were 20-25 per cent more sales in comparison to last Navaratri and there are many such categories
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 3:03 PM IST
Additional electronics consumption worth Rs 20 lakh crore is expected to take place this year due to GST reforms rolled out by the government last month, Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

The minister said that data from all retail chains shows there were 20-25 per cent more sales in comparison to last Navaratri and there are many such categories, like 85-inch TV where stocks were completely sold out.

"The increase in demand for electronics goods is directly impacting electronics manufacturing. Electronics manufacturing is now growing at a double-digit CAGR. It is very likely that the consumption will increase more than 10 per cent this year, which means, there is a high possibility of Rs 20 lakh crore extra consumption compared to last year," Vaishnaw said.

He was speaking at a joint press conference with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on savings due to GST reforms which came into effect from September 22, 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Ashwini VaishnawElectronicsElectronics industryGST Revamp

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

