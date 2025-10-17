PVR INOX profit back in the black in Q2, driven by steady flow of films

With audiences back in theatres, PVR INOX is banking on diverse genres of films across languages and a continuous flow of Hollywood movies to attract more audiences and drive business.

“The July-September quarter has gone very well, with Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 garnering about ₹500 crore (at the box office). We will see Thamma in Diwali, with De De Pyaar de 2, Alpha, and Dhurandhar in the coming months along with some major Hollywood releases to drive footfall in Q3,” said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, executive director, PVR INOX.

He also said that regional content, content-rich films, and a steady flow of Hollywood films are helping India's overall box office collection.

“Last year, we had about 10-12 per cent of Hollywood films as a box office contribution. This year already, it has jumped up to 24 per cent because the lineup is very strong,” Bijli said. He added that with recent changes in goods and services tax (GST) on film tickets, people have a bit more disposable income to come out and watch movies at the cinema. ALSO READ: Meta introduces parental controls for AI chats with teens from next year This comes after India’s largest cinema exhibitor reported a consolidated net profit of ₹105.2 crore during July-September 2025 compared to a loss of ₹10.9 crore in the same quarter last year.

“The recent reduction in GST from 12 per cent to 5 per cent on tickets priced at ₹100 or below has been passed on entirely to our patrons, making cinema outings more affordable. For instance, Blockbuster Tuesdays, earlier at ₹99, is now available at just ₹92,” its earnings release stated. Films like Yash Raj Films’ Saiyaara, Brad Pitt starrer F1, and animation film Mahavatar Narsimha, horror film The Conjuring: Last Rites, anime films like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle, and Shin Chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India, along with Jolly LLB 3, and War 2, were among the biggest contributors to the company’s revenue, Bijli added.

PVR INOX’s revenue rose by 12.4 per cent to ₹1,823 crore during the July-September quarter on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. Meanwhile, its other income decreased by 14.1 per cent to ₹35.9 crore in Q2FY26. Profit before interest, depreciation and tax (PBIDT) was up 24.1 per cent to ₹647.4 crore in the quarter. “Movies have to be good to bring people back to the cinemas, and I think that played an important role in Q2,” said Bijli. Bijli reiterated that PVR INOX will keep to its target of opening 100 screens by the end of the financial year.