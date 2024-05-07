After 5 quarters, rural FMCG consumption outpaces urban: NIQ report

The Indian fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector witnessed a shift in the March quarter, with rural consumption outpacing urban for the first time in five quarters.

A new report from consumer intelligence firm NIQ stated that rural consumption grew at 7.6 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2024 (Q1'24, January-March), outpacing urban consumption at 5.6 per cent.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In the fourth quarter of 2023 (Q4'23), rural volume growth was pegged at 5.8 per cent, while urban consumption was pegged at 6.9 per cent, indicating a sequential decline in urban markets.

Overall, the FMCG industry has experienced a 6.6 per cent growth in value, primarily led by a 6.5 per cent increase in volumes.

“The FMCG industry growth continues to be driven by consumption trends in Q1’24, with rural areas surpassing urban growth for the first time in five quarters,” said Roosevelt D’Souza, head of customer success, India, at NIQ.

Volume growth for Q1’24 is higher than the same period last year (Q1'23), which stood at 3.1 per cent.

Home-grown FMCG firm Dabur India was the first to report an uptick in rural consumption in the March quarter, stating that their rural business grew at 8.2 per cent, almost twice the rate of urban markets at 4.2 per cent.

NIQ said that while there is a consumption slowdown in urban markets and modern trade channels, rural markets and traditional trade registered an uptick.

Despite a strong double-digit volume growth of 14.7 per cent in modern trade channels in Q1’24, it saw a sequential decline from 16.9 per cent in Q4'23. “Traditional trade, on the other hand, experienced stable growth, with volumes registering 5.6 per cent growth in Q1'24 compared to 5.3 per cent in the previous quarter (Q4'23), suggesting that traditional retail channels are holding their ground,” the report said.

The intelligence firm further pointed out that non-food categories grew at 11.1 per cent in the quarter, two times faster than food categories, which grew 4.8 per cent in volumes.

“Notably, home and personal care (HPC) categories have outperformed food categories. While food categories witness higher unit purchases, the growth in HPC is largely driven by the popularity of larger pack sizes,” D’Souza added.

Within the broader FMCG industry, large players continued to demonstrate stronger performance compared to small players, NIQ said. However, smaller manufacturers have seen higher volume growth rates in non-food categories over the last two quarters compared to large companies.

“This might be because smaller players face challenges in keeping prices stable in the food sector, while non-food categories with significant price increases have experienced higher volume growth,” the report added.