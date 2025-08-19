AI adoption spreads across sectors as Indian workforce seeks upskilling

As artificial intelligence pervades work places across the globe, Indian workers are increasingly leaning on AI tools to stay employable and grow in their careers, according to hiring platform Indeed’s latest workforce study.

The survey, conducted in May 2025 among more than 3,000 professionals across the country, found that 43 per cent of respondents feel confident about adapting to technologies such as generative AI and agentic AI over the next two to five years.

The findings suggest that AI is not only being treated as a productivity tool but also as a skill that could open opportunities for higher pay, promotions, and new career paths. Nearly one-third of respondents expressed concern that failing to keep pace with new technologies could affect their job security.

The report surveyed 3,001 workers, spanning white- and blue-collar employees as well as business leaders, across 12 industries including technology, retail, manufacturing, travel, legal, healthcare, and HR. Respondents ranged from clerical staff to business owners. Which age group is most confident about AI adoption? Mid-career professionals, particularly those aged 35 to 54, appear most prepared for an AI-integrated workplace, according to the report. Almost half (49 per cent) of the respondents said they feel ready to navigate changes brought by AI, outpacing their younger peers aged 18 to 24. At the same time, this group is seeking more opportunities to upskill. Fifty-six per cent of mid-career respondents said they want significantly more training to stay competitive, compared with 41 per cent of younger workers. Their motivations include career advancement, staying up to date with evolving technology, and becoming more efficient in their roles.

“There’s a determined confidence building across India’s workforce,” said Sashi Kumar, head of sales, Indeed India. “Mid-career professionals, in particular, are not only using AI but actively seeking upskilling opportunities to master it.” How is AI changing day-to-day work across sectors? The report highlights that AI has moved beyond hype and is becoming embedded in daily work. About 34 per cent of those surveyed expect to use Generative AI tools frequently in the near future, while a quarter anticipate using Agentic AI, which can autonomously complete complex tasks. AI adoption is also growing in traditionally hands-on roles. 70 per cent of blue-collar workers surveyed agreed that technology assists them in their job, and two in ten are using Generative AI already. Their usages include workflows related paperwork, and in some cases customer service.

What support do workers expect from employers? While workers are showing strong interest in learning, many are also asking for structural support from employers. The survey found that 29 per cent of respondents want access to self-paced online training to build AI skills on their own terms. Others want employers to allocate time during work hours to learn and adapt. “As we move ahead, upskilling in AI wouldn’t just be good practice; it’ll be the career accelerator,” Kumar said. “Workers who build AI skills will be better positioned for higher pay, promotions, and future roles.” Risk of unemployment during the AI-transition phase While optimism is high, analysts have also flagged risks tied to AI adoption. A recent Goldman Sachs report has estimated that globally, unemployment could rise by half a percentage point during the AI-transition period, as displaced workers search for new roles.