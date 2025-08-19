UK's Compass plans to increase India staff as GCCs continue driving growth

Compass Group, the world's largest caterer, plans to boost its India workforce by up to 75 per cent over the next three years as it adds more clients, including global capability centres, an executive told Reuters.

UK-based Compass Group, which employs about 40,000 people in India across functions including food catering and facilities services, aims to double its India revenue every three years, its India CEO Vikas Chawla said.

The caterer is sharpening focus on global capability centres (GCCs), which made up over half its new clients last year, as multinationals expand in India to tap talent for finance, tech, research and development.