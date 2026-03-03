Firms increasingly link AI adoption to employee performance metrics

While the shift is currently more visible among global product and consulting firms, industry executives say it may not be long before proficiency in AI tools — and demonstrable productivity gains from them — becomes a key metric even in India’s $300 billion software services industry.

Neeti Sharma, chief executive officer of TeamLease Digital, believes the trend will take time to catch up in India. “Not every company has an AI policy governing its usage. It is only the technology and consulting firms that are making it mandatory as they have the necessary infrastructure for it. That too not at all levels but staggered.”