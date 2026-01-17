Coal mining resumes at CCL's Rajhara colliery in Jharkhand after 16 years

Union minister Satish Chandra Dubey on Saturday inaugurated the resumption of coal mining operations at Rajhara Colliery of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) in Jharkhand's Palamu district.

Coal mining operations had been closed at the site since 2010.

Dubey said, "India is progressing significantly in the coal sector. The CCL project holds great importance for the region. The resumption of operations will not only generate employment but also contribute to the overall development of the area." He said that this would also help curb migration from the region. There has been a long-standing demand to restart the Rajhara coal mine, and the government has accorded it high priority, the minister said.