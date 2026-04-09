AI can aid general trade, boost annual revenues by 15-20%: BCG study

These functions include smarter planning, where AI can analyse location data, footfall patterns, and store profiles to identify high-potential micro-markets, prioritise the right outlets, and tailor product mix and trade decisions for each individual store.
Meanwhile, an AI-powered sales companion, such as a smartphone-based assistant, can help salespeople plan their daily routes, pull up summaries of past retailer conversations, and recommend what to pitch at each store. A round-the-clock AI-led digital sales agent can help engage retailers throughout the day — capturing orders through voice calls in local languages, resolving queries, and sending payment reminders.
Further, on the back end, AI can take over billing, scheme settlement, financial reconciliation, and query resolution — freeing up capacity across the organisation for more strategic work, the research pointed out.