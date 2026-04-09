AI can aid general trade, boost annual revenues by 15-20%: BCG study

Artificial Intelligence (AI) can help companies transform the general trade channel, helping them unlock a 15–20 per cent growth in annualised revenue, a new study by Boston Consulting Group pointed out.

The research highlights that companies can integrate AI across functions such as sales planning, frontline execution, and back-end operations to drive efficiency.

“AI can integrate structured data such as billing records and loyalty data with unstructured inputs, including store images, handwritten notes and sales conversations. By analysing these inputs together, organisations can generate insights and recommendations that support sales planning, store-level execution and operational decision-making,” the research stated.

These functions include smarter planning, where AI can analyse location data, footfall patterns, and store profiles to identify high-potential micro-markets, prioritise the right outlets, and tailor product mix and trade decisions for each individual store.

Meanwhile, an AI-powered sales companion, such as a smartphone-based assistant, can help salespeople plan their daily routes, pull up summaries of past retailer conversations, and recommend what to pitch at each store. A round-the-clock AI-led digital sales agent can help engage retailers throughout the day — capturing orders through voice calls in local languages, resolving queries, and sending payment reminders.